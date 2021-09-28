UrduPoint.com

Afghans Lose Jobs After Taliban Takeover, Resort To Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:41 PM

Afghans Lose Jobs After Taliban Takeover, Resort to Theft

Many Afghans have lost their income and cannot find work after the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) took control of the country, forcing people to resort to theft, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Many Afghans have lost their income and cannot find work after the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) took control of the country, forcing people to resort to theft, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several manufacturing plants in Afghanistan closed down due to a lack of raw materials, and their employees lost their jobs. Afghans who managed to stay in government positions have not received their salary for several months now, the correspondent said.

Dozens of workers gather every day on one of the streets in the eastern part of Kabul to offer their services for hire and earn some money, but more often than not they return home empty-handed.

One of the residents of the Afghan capital told Sputnik that he has been spending every day looking for job, but has managed to work only once since the Taliban takeover.

"It used to be good, one day a week there was no work, but there were other days. Now two months have passed, and only one day I had a job," he said.

Before the Taliban, a day's wages ranged from 300 to 500 afghanis ($3.5 to $5.5) now, some are willing to work for less than two Dollars a day, but they are not hired anyhow, the correspondent noted.

The Taliban have introduced harsh punishments for theft, but due to poverty in some cities, the number of robberies has been on the rise.

The militants entered Kabul in mid-August. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations stopped, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants United Nations Russia Job Money September From Government Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

45 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

60 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused alleged ..

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused allegedly involved in uploading woman ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.