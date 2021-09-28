Afghans Lose Jobs After Taliban Takeover, Resort to Theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Many Afghans have lost their income and cannot find work after the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) took control of the country, forcing people to resort to theft, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Several manufacturing plants in Afghanistan closed down due to a lack of raw materials, and their employees lost their jobs. Afghans who managed to stay in government positions have not received their salary for several months now, the correspondent said.

Dozens of workers gather every day on one of the streets in the eastern part of Kabul to offer their services for hire and earn some money, but more often than not they return home empty-handed.

One of the residents of the Afghan capital told Sputnik that he has been spending every day looking for job, but has managed to work only once since the Taliban takeover.

"It used to be good, one day a week there was no work, but there were other days. Now two months have passed, and only one day I had a job," he said.

Before the Taliban, a day's wages ranged from 300 to 500 afghanis ($3.5 to $5.5) now, some are willing to work for less than two Dollars a day, but they are not hired anyhow, the correspondent noted.

The Taliban have introduced harsh punishments for theft, but due to poverty in some cities, the number of robberies has been on the rise.

The militants entered Kabul in mid-August. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations stopped, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.