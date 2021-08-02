UrduPoint.com

Afghans Must Relocate On Their Own To Other States To Apply For US Visa - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Afghans Must Relocate on Their Own to Other States to Apply for US Visa - State Dept.

Afghans who assisted the US forces during their presence in Afghanistan are responsible themselves to relocate to third countries before they can be processed for a special immigrant visa (SIV) to the United States, a senior US State Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Afghans who assisted the US forces during their presence in Afghanistan are responsible themselves to relocate to third countries before they can be processed for a special immigrant visa (SIV) to the United States, a senior US State Department official said on Monday.

"It is the responsibility of the applicant to get themselves out of Afghanistan," the official said during a telephone press briefing. "We have to wait until they are outside of the country in order to begin processing."

The official noted that cases, referred to the Refugee Admissions Program, will be processed in third countries once the applicants are outside of Afghanistan.

The processing will be a lengthy given that the security screening alone will take between 12 and 14 months, the official added.

Thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan following the nearly full US troop withdrawal and the offensive of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to recapture the country. In July, US President Joe Biden announced the relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies were set to begin in July.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia United States July Visa From Refugee

Recent Stories

Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in Sindh prov ..

Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in Sindh province from August 2

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt takes Rs 53,320 mln loan for BRT project: ..

KP Govt takes Rs 53,320 mln loan for BRT project: PA told

2 minutes ago
 US manufacturing growth slows sharply in July: sur ..

US manufacturing growth slows sharply in July: survey

2 minutes ago
 Man kills his brother over petty dispute

Man kills his brother over petty dispute

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,847 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,847 others

4 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack W ..

UPDATE - Personal Data Safe After Hackers Attack Website of Italy's Lazio Region ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.