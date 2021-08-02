Afghans Must Relocate on Their Own to Other States to Apply for US Visa - State Dept.

Afghans who assisted the US forces during their presence in Afghanistan are responsible themselves to relocate to third countries before they can be processed for a special immigrant visa (SIV) to the United States, a senior US State Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Afghans who assisted the US forces during their presence in Afghanistan are responsible themselves to relocate to third countries before they can be processed for a special immigrant visa (SIV) to the United States, a senior US State Department official said on Monday.

"It is the responsibility of the applicant to get themselves out of Afghanistan," the official said during a telephone press briefing. "We have to wait until they are outside of the country in order to begin processing."

The official noted that cases, referred to the Refugee Admissions Program, will be processed in third countries once the applicants are outside of Afghanistan.

The processing will be a lengthy given that the security screening alone will take between 12 and 14 months, the official added.

Thousands of people are trying to flee Afghanistan following the nearly full US troop withdrawal and the offensive of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to recapture the country. In July, US President Joe Biden announced the relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies were set to begin in July.