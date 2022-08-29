UrduPoint.com

Afghans Run Out Of Patience Amid Degrading Humanitarian Situation - UN Deputy Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Afghans Run Out of Patience Amid Degrading Humanitarian Situation - UN Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The population of Afghanistan has run out of patience as the humanitarian situation keeps degrading, UN Deputy Special Representative Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik.

"The country is very poor. The population of this country has exhausted its resources of patience, while the situation keeps deteriorating. For many years they have been witnessing a war, conflicts," Alakbarov said. "People don't have any savings. The banking situation is quite critical. Over the past four years, there have been two consecutive years of droughts."

The hardships prompted some people to sell their organs and even children, the UN official said.

About 19-20 million Afghans are in constant need of humanitarian aid. Approximately 25 million live in poverty, up from 20 million in 2016, Alakbarov noted.

The rise to power of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in 2021 resulted in a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis. Natural disasters also added to the suffering of the Afghan people.

In June 2022, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured.

Seasonal rains in July resulted in massive flooding. A number of humanitarian organizations are assisting Afghans with food, medicines, emergency shelter and other basic items.

