Afghans To Be Able To Travel Abroad After Kabul Airport's Civilian Section Opens - Taliban

Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:35 PM

Afghans to Be Able to Travel Abroad After Kabul Airport's Civilian Section Opens - Taliban

Documented Afghans will be able to travel abroad after the opening of the civilian section of the Kabul airport, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban's (banned in Russia) political office, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Documented Afghans will be able to travel abroad after the opening of the civilian section of the Kabul airport, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban's (banned in Russia) political office, said on Friday.

"The IEA [the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan or the Taliban] delegation reiterated that every Afghan with legal documents can travel abroad and proper facilities will be provided to all Afghans for their travel after the opening of the civilian part of the Airport," Shaheen tweeted.

