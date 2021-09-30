UrduPoint.com

Afghans To Remain On US Bases For As Long As Relocation Mission Takes - NORTHCOM Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Afghans to Remain on US Bases for as Long as Relocation Mission Takes - NORTHCOM Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US military is prepared to house and assist Afghan evacuees while they await resettlement for as long as the mission to do so takes, Northern Command Chief Gen. Glen VanHerck said during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday.

"We're prepared to be here as long as we need to, to conduct this mission. That's best addressed by (the Department of Homeland Security), the lead Federal agency.

We stand ready to support. We'll be ready if we need to support through the winter months and into the spring," VanHerck said.

Eight US military bases are currently being used to house roughly 53,000 Afghan evacuees while they go through the security and medical processes required before more permanent resettlement.

There have been approximately 2,600 Afghans resettled in the US so far, with 4,000 others currently complete with the screening processes and awaiting resettlement.

