Afghans, Turkish Citizens Top List of Asylum Seekers in Finland in 2021- Migration Body

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Afghan and Turkish citizens top the list of those seeking asylum in Finland, with the total number of requests reaching 994 since early 2021, the Finnish Immigration Service told Sputnik on Monday.

"From January to October 2021, 994 initial asylum applications were filed (compared to 1,109 applications in 2020).

Most of the asylum applications were submitted by people from Afghanistan and Turkey," the agency said.

As many as 196 asylum requests have been filed by Afghans, the immigration service specified.

In the first 10 months of 2021, slightly over 2,000 asylum requests, including repeated ones, have been submitted compared to 2,796 in the same period of the previous year. Since 2015, most requests have been from Iraqi citizens.