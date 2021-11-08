UrduPoint.com

Afghans, Turkish Citizens Top List Of Asylum Seekers In Finland In 2021- Migration Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:52 PM

Afghans, Turkish Citizens Top List of Asylum Seekers in Finland in 2021- Migration Body

Afghan and Turkish citizens top the list of those seeking asylum in Finland, with the total number of requests reaching 994 since early 2021, the Finnish Immigration Service told Sputnik on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Afghan and Turkish citizens top the list of those seeking asylum in Finland, with the total number of requests reaching 994 since early 2021, the Finnish Immigration Service told Sputnik on Monday.

"From January to October 2021, 994 initial asylum applications were filed (compared to 1,109 applications in 2020).

Most of the asylum applications were submitted by people from Afghanistan and Turkey," the agency said.

As many as 196 asylum requests have been filed by Afghans, the immigration service specified.

In the first 10 months of 2021, slightly over 2,000 asylum requests, including repeated ones, have been submitted compared to 2,796 in the same period of the previous year. Since 2015, most requests have been from Iraqi citizens.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Turkey Same Finland January October 2015 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to boost region's connecti ..

Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to boost region's connectivity, economic prosperity

54 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more ..

Philippines logs 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 91 more deaths

56 seconds ago
 PPP criticizes govt for planning to buy the costli ..

PPP criticizes govt for planning to buy the costliest LNG

20 minutes ago
 New Delhi Air Pollution Levels Exceed Safe Limit 1 ..

New Delhi Air Pollution Levels Exceed Safe Limit 14 Times

59 seconds ago
 Iran Calls on US to Lift Sanctions if it Wants to ..

Iran Calls on US to Lift Sanctions if it Wants to Revive JCPOA - Foreign Ministr ..

8 minutes ago
 European equities open on flat note 8th Nov, 2021

European equities open on flat note 8th Nov, 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.