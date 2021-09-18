Afghans Turn to Satellite TV as Taliban Mute Entertainment Shows - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) More Afghans are turning to satellite television to watch foreign-made shows a month after the takeover of Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), Afghan media said on Friday.

The Taliban follow a strict form of islam that prohibits all music other than religious chants. During their previous stint in power in the 1990s, Talibs banned watching tv for entertainment purposes.

Electronics shop owners told the Ariana news that Afghans were buying more satellite dishes in order to tune into foreign channels to watch something other than talk shows.