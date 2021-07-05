UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Afghans Use Weapons Transferred by US to Defend People, Territory - Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The United States has already handed over to Afghans most weapons it was planning to give, and Afghans are using it to defend people and territorial integrity of the country, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

"So, they will be handing over some equipment, but most of it had already happened. And we're using it as we speak and defending the Afghan people and Afghanistan's territorial integrity," Mohib said, when asked if the US would transfer the remaining military equipment to the Afghan government forces after leaving the country.

Most US troops have already left, with only a limited number of soldiers left, "and those troops were involved in training and advising and assisting capabilities," the adviser said.

The United States and NATO began withdrawing from the country officially in May. This comes more than a year after the United States and the Taliban radical movement reached an agreement, where the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan was one of conditions. They also agreed that the Taliban and the Afghan government should begin talks.

