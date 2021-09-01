UrduPoint.com

Afghans Who Helped British Military Will Get Indefinite Leave To Remain In UK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Afghan citizens who helped the UK military and government in Afghanistan will be granted indefinite leave to remain in the kingdom, the British cabinet said on Wednesday.

"As part of the New Plan for Immigration, the government announced that those coming to the UK through resettlement routes would receive immediate indefinite leave to remain, and today (September 1) ... this will apply to Afghans who worked closely with the British military and UK Government in Afghanistan, and risked their lives in doing so, meaning they can now stay in the UK without any time restrictions," the statement read.

As of August 13, 7,975 Afghans have been evacuated from Afghanistan under the Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

The initiative is dubbed "Operation Warm Welcome.

" Support will be provided for those relocated to integrate into local communities, learn English and find a job.

"By providing immediate indefinite leave to remain we are ensuring that those who have fled their homes have every opportunity to look to the future with stability and security and make a success of their new life in the UK," Home Secretary Priti Patel added.

In addition, the UK will allocate 12 million Pounds ($16.4 million) for schools and 3 million pounds for the health sector so that relocated Afghans have access to education and medical assistance.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the civilian government to collapse and those who worked with foreign countries to seek escape from Afghanistan.

