AFP 0900 GMT News Advisory

Duty Editor: Barry Parker Tel: +33 14041 4636 -- TOP STORIES -- + African leaders turn out for Mugabe funeral + Tropical Storm Humberto targets hurricane-hit Bahamas + Italy lets stranded migrants land + Hong Kong protests turn to street fights + Teen climate activist Thunberg protests at White House Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,WRAP HARARE Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe is given a state funeral with current and former African leaders paying tribute to a man lauded as a liberation hero but whose 37-year rule was defined by repression and economic crisis.

700 words 1030 GMT by Susan Njanji and Beatrice Debut. Picture. Video Also moving: Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,PROFILE Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,CHRONO Zimbabwe-politics-Mugabe,FACTS Bahamas-weather-hurricane,WRAP MIAMI Tropical storm Humberto bears down on the hurricane-ravaged northern Bahamas, threatening to hit the shattered archipelago as a stronger storm and complicate recovery efforts.

500 words moved. File Europe-migrants-Italy,WRAP ROME Italy agrees to allow rescue ship Ocean Viking to disembark 82 migrants on southern islands Lampedusa after six days at sea following a European deal to distribute them.

500 words 1000 GMT by Charles Onians HongKong-China-politics-unrest,WRAP HONG KONG Fights erupt in Hong Kong with political rivals trading blows in a mall and Beijing supporters using Chinese flags to assault opponents on a street, deepening the city's polarisation after months of pro-democracy protests.

650 words 1100 GMT by Jerome Taylor. Picture Environment-US-climate-Thunberg,WRAP WASHINGTON Teen climate champion Greta Thunberg brings her global environmental message to the heart of the US government, telling her legion of supporters outside the White House: "Never give up." 750 words moved by Ivan Couronne. Picture -- MIDEAST -- Saudi-oil-energy-Aramco,WRAP RIYADH Drone attacks spark fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, the interior ministry says, in the latest assault on the state-owned energy giant as it prepares for a much-anticipated stock listing.

650 words 0930 GMT by Anuj Chopra. File picture -- EUROPE -- Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-immigration-citizens,FOCUS LONDON After days attempting to apply online to remain in the UK after Brexit, EU citizen Bina Gayadien was faced with the same message: her information was "insufficient".

550 words moved by Joe Jackson. File picture. Video Spain-politics,WRAP MADRID Spain's Pedro Sanchez has just over a week left to resolve a political crisis that could drag the country to its fourth elections in as many years. Everything hinges on him securing support from the far-left Podemos.

600 words moved by Alvaro Villalobos. File picture Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-Cameron-literature LONDON Former British prime minister David Cameron says he has no regrets about launching the Brexit referendum but accuses current PM Boris Johnson of behaving "appallingly" during the pre-vote campaigning.

File Picture Germany-economy-automobile-environment-show-IAA-demonstration,FOCUS FRANKFURT AM MAIN Environmental campaigners plan to disrupt the Frankfurt motor show this weekend as Germany's car industry comes under increasing pressure to go green and abandon internal combustion engines.

650 words moved by Yann Schreiber -- AMERICAS -- US-crime-education-entertainment-corruption,WRAP BOSTON Actress Felicity Huffman is given two weeks' jail time for paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious American university, the first high-profile figure to be sentenced in a cheating scandal that rocked America.

600 words moved by Joseph Prezioso with Peter Hutchison in New York. Picture. Video Bahamas-weather-hurricane-aid,FOCUS WASHINGTON In the hurricane-battered Bahamas, the government and charitable organizations are struggling to cope with the incoming flood of donations, a global surge of solidarity that is often excessive and sometimes useless.

600 words moved by Cyril Julien. File picture Brazil-fire-accident,WRAP RIO DE JANEIRO At least 11 people, many of them elderly, are killed when a fire sweeps through a hospital in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro as staff and desperate visitors battle to rescue patients from smoke-filled wards.

600 words moved by Mauro Pimentel and Carlos Fabal. Picture. Video. Graphic US-politics-diplomacy-Pompeo,FOCUS WASHINGTON With the surprise exit of John Bolton as national security advisor, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become the undisputed king of President Donald Trump's foreign policy -- with the exception, that is, of Trump himself.

600 words moved by Francesco Fontemaggi US-espionage-animal-CIA WASHINGTON In early 1974, Do Da was top in espionage class, on the way to becoming a high-flying CIA agent: he handled himself better in the rough, carried heavier loads, and could brush off attackers. But on his toughest-yet spy school test, he disappeared -- done in by some of his own kind: ravens.

800 words moved by Paul Handley. File picture -- ENTERTAINMENT -- Entertainment-Canada-film-Chopra,INTERVIEW TORONTO No Indian star has made a bigger splash in Hollywood than Priyanka Chopra -- and the "Baywatch" actress tells AFP she is on a quest to shatter myths about Bollywood, including its approach to sex.

650 words moved by Andrew Marszal. Picture -- ENVIRONMENT -- Peru-environment-mining-Amazon,FOCUS BOCA PARIAMANU, Peru The Amazon's Amahuaca people braved marauding rubber tappers a century ago, and now face a new threat to their survival as gold mines and oil wells increasingly encircle their jungle home.

675 words moved by Valeria Pacheco. Picture. Video -- sports -- RugbyU-WC-2019-ENG MIYAZAKI, Japan England rugby captain Owen Farrell says memories of the team's horror World Cup four years ago will be a driving force as they seek redemption in Japan.

