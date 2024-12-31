AFP 1900 GMT Advisory

(@FahadShabbir)

-- TOP STORIES --

+ S. Korea orders Boeing inspections after crash

+ WHO chief calls for Gaza hospital director release

+ US readies state honors for late president Carter

+ Five charged in Argentina over Liam Payne death

+ 71 killed in Ethiopia road crash

SKorea-aviation-accident,WRAP

MUAN, South Korea

South Korea orders a "comprehensive inspection" of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's carriers, after a Jeju Air plane crash-landed and burst into flames, killing 179 people on board.

700 words moved by Kang Jin-kyu with Hieun Shin in Seoul.

Also moved: SKorea-aviation-accident,ANALYSIS

SKorea-aviation-accident-diplomacy,REAX

SKorea-aviation-accident-birds,FOCUS

SKorea-aviation-accident,REPORTAGE

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza-hospital

GENEVA

The WHO chief calls for the immediate release of Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is being held by Israel's military following a major raid on the facility.

400 words moved

Also moving:

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza

Also moved:

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-prisoners

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza-UN-rights

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-RedCross-aid

US-politics-Carter,WRAP

WASHINGTON

Flags fly at half-staff across the United States as global tributes pour in for the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter -- the longest-lived US president who died aged 100.

650 words 2100 GMT by Frankie Taggart.

Entertainment-Argentina-Britain-music-Payne,WRAP

BUENOS AIRES

Five people have been indicted in Argentina over the death of British singer Liam Payne, who fell from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony in October after consuming alcohol and drugs, prosecutors say.

450 words moved.

Ethiopia-accident,WRAP

NAIROBI

The death toll from a road accident in southern Ethiopia rises to at least 71 after a vehicle veers off a road into a river, a local official says.

500 words moved

-- JIMMY CARTER --

US-politics-Carter-Plains,REPORTAGE

PLAINS, Georgia

In Jimmy Carter's tiny hometown of Plains, Georgia, the former US president's death is only just beginning to set in, despite residents having braced for the day since he went into hospice care nearly two years ago.

550 words 2100 GMT by Becca Milfeld.

US-politics-diplomacy-Carter-Iran,REPORTAGE

TEHRAN

Iran played a central role in Jimmy Carter's presidency, but in Tehran, where state tv branded him the "architect of economic sanctions", many have far from fond memories of the late US president.

550 words moved by Majid Sourati and Ahmad Parhizi.

Also moved:

US-politics-diplomacy-Carter,OBIT

US-politics-Carter,REAX

US-politics-Carter-diplomacy,FOCUS

US-politics-Carter-LatAm,FOCUS

US-politics-Carter-religion,FOCUS

US-politics-Carter-life,POINTS

US-politics-diplomacy-Carter-bio,DATES

-- EUROPE --

Serbia-court-school-shooting,WRAP

BELGRADE

A Belgrade court sentences the parents of a 13-year-old boy to prison, after he shot dead nine students and a security guard at an elementary school in Serbia's capital last year.

600 words moved.

Germany-politics-attack-Christmas,WRAP

BERLIN

The German government, under fire for failing to prevent a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market, argues the tragedy would have been hard to prevent and said that the suspect appeared to be mentally disturbed.

700 words moved by Frank Zeller.

Mayotte-France-climate-politics,WRAP

MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou promises relief for Mayotte, saying he aims to rebuild the Indian Ocean territory ravaged by Cyclone Chido within two years.

600 words moved by Baptiste Pace.

Health-virus-pandemic-WHO-China,lead

GENEVA

The World Health Organization implores China to share data and access to help understand how Covid-19 began, five years on from the start of the pandemic that upended the planet.

400 words moved

-- middle EAST --

Syria-conflict-Turkey-Kurds,lead

BEIRUT

A Syria war monitor says 31 combatants have been killed in ongoing battles between Turkey-backed groups and Kurdish-led forces.

400 words moved

Syria-conflict-army-jihadist,FOCUS

BEIRUT

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has tapped dozens of former rebels for high-ranking army positions, several of whom are foreign fighters, a war monitor and experts say.

800 words moved by Tony Gamal-Gabriel

Syria-conflict-politics-social,REPORTAGE

DAMASCUS, Syria

For decades, any Syrian daring to broach political topics got used to speaking in hushed tones and with a watchful eye trained for a listener among the crowd.

750 words moved by Jonathan Sawaya.

-- AMERICAS --

US-Ukraine-Russia-conflict-military-aid,4thlead

WASHINGTON

The United States unveils almost $6 billion in military and budget aid for Ukraine, as Washington races to provide assistance before Donald Trump takes office next month.

600 words moved

Mexico-crime-politics

MEXICO CITY

Mexico's president says a mayor is under investigation for possible criminal links after public thanks were offered to a notorious cartel leader for giving gifts to children.

300 words moved.

-- ASIA --

SKorea-politics-probe,WRAP

SEOUL

Investigators probing South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law say they have sought an arrest warrant for the suspended president after he failed to report for questioning.

600 words moved by Hieun Shin.

-- sports --

Fbl-ENG-Pr,WRAP

LONDON

Manchester United attempt to turn around their fortunes at home to Newcastle, while Chelsea seek a win at Ipswich that would send them back up to second place.

600 words 2230 GMT.

