AFP 1900 GMT Advisory

-- TOP STORIES --
+ S. Korea orders Boeing inspections after crash
+ WHO chief calls for Gaza hospital director release
+ US readies state honors for late president Carter
+ Five charged in Argentina over Liam Payne death
+ 71 killed in Ethiopia road crash
SKorea-aviation-accident,WRAP
MUAN, South Korea
South Korea orders a "comprehensive inspection" of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's carriers, after a Jeju Air plane crash-landed and burst into flames, killing 179 people on board.
700 words moved by Kang Jin-kyu with Hieun Shin in Seoul. Picture. Video. Live video
Also moved: SKorea-aviation-accident,ANALYSIS
SKorea-aviation-accident-diplomacy,REAX
SKorea-aviation-accident-birds,FOCUS
SKorea-aviation-accident,REPORTAGE
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza-hospital
GENEVA
The WHO chief calls for the immediate release of Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, who is being held by Israel's military following a major raid on the facility.
400 words moved
Also moving:
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza
Also moved:
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-prisoners
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Gaza-UN-rights
Israel-Palestinians-conflict-RedCross-aid
US-politics-Carter,WRAP
WASHINGTON
Flags fly at half-staff across the United States as global tributes pour in for the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter -- the longest-lived US president who died aged 100.
650 words 2100 GMT by Frankie Taggart. Picture. Video
Entertainment-Argentina-Britain-music-Payne,WRAP
BUENOS AIRES
Five people have been indicted in Argentina over the death of British singer Liam Payne, who fell from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony in October after consuming alcohol and drugs, prosecutors say.
450 words moved. File Picture
Ethiopia-accident,WRAP
NAIROBI
The death toll from a road accident in southern Ethiopia rises to at least 71 after a vehicle veers off a road into a river, a local official says.
500 words moved
-- JIMMY CARTER --
US-politics-Carter-Plains,REPORTAGE
PLAINS, Georgia
In Jimmy Carter's tiny hometown of Plains, Georgia, the former US president's death is only just beginning to set in, despite residents having braced for the day since he went into hospice care nearly two years ago.
550 words 2100 GMT by Becca Milfeld. Picture. Video
US-politics-diplomacy-Carter-Iran,REPORTAGE
TEHRAN
Iran played a central role in Jimmy Carter's presidency, but in Tehran, where state tv branded him the "architect of economic sanctions", many have far from fond memories of the late US president.
550 words moved by Majid Sourati and Ahmad Parhizi. Picture. Video
Also moved:
US-politics-diplomacy-Carter,OBIT
US-politics-Carter,REAX
US-politics-Carter-diplomacy,FOCUS
US-politics-Carter-LatAm,FOCUS
US-politics-Carter-religion,FOCUS
US-politics-Carter-life,POINTS
US-politics-diplomacy-Carter-bio,DATES
-- EUROPE --
Serbia-court-school-shooting,WRAP
BELGRADE
A Belgrade court sentences the parents of a 13-year-old boy to prison, after he shot dead nine students and a security guard at an elementary school in Serbia's capital last year.
600 words moved. Picture. File picture
Germany-politics-attack-Christmas,WRAP
BERLIN
The German government, under fire for failing to prevent a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market, argues the tragedy would have been hard to prevent and said that the suspect appeared to be mentally disturbed.
700 words moved by Frank Zeller. Picture
Mayotte-France-climate-politics,WRAP
MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou promises relief for Mayotte, saying he aims to rebuild the Indian Ocean territory ravaged by Cyclone Chido within two years.
600 words moved by Baptiste Pace. Picture. Video
Health-virus-pandemic-WHO-China,lead
GENEVA
The World Health Organization implores China to share data and access to help understand how Covid-19 began, five years on from the start of the pandemic that upended the planet.
400 words moved
-- middle EAST --
Syria-conflict-Turkey-Kurds,lead
BEIRUT
A Syria war monitor says 31 combatants have been killed in ongoing battles between Turkey-backed groups and Kurdish-led forces.
400 words moved
Syria-conflict-army-jihadist,FOCUS
BEIRUT
Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has tapped dozens of former rebels for high-ranking army positions, several of whom are foreign fighters, a war monitor and experts say.
800 words moved by Tony Gamal-Gabriel
Syria-conflict-politics-social,REPORTAGE
DAMASCUS, Syria
For decades, any Syrian daring to broach political topics got used to speaking in hushed tones and with a watchful eye trained for a listener among the crowd.
750 words moved by Jonathan Sawaya. Picture. Video
-- AMERICAS --
US-Ukraine-Russia-conflict-military-aid,4thlead
WASHINGTON
The United States unveils almost $6 billion in military and budget aid for Ukraine, as Washington races to provide assistance before Donald Trump takes office next month.
600 words moved
Mexico-crime-politics
MEXICO CITY
Mexico's president says a mayor is under investigation for possible criminal links after public thanks were offered to a notorious cartel leader for giving gifts to children.
300 words moved. Video
-- ASIA --
SKorea-politics-probe,WRAP
SEOUL
Investigators probing South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law say they have sought an arrest warrant for the suspended president after he failed to report for questioning.
600 words moved by Hieun Shin. File picture. File video
-- sports --
Fbl-ENG-Pr,WRAP
LONDON
Manchester United attempt to turn around their fortunes at home to Newcastle, while Chelsea seek a win at Ipswich that would send them back up to second place.
600 words 2230 GMT. Picture
afp
