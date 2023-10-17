AFP 1900 GMT News Advisory

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Duty Editor: Sebastian Smith

+ Aid agencies warn millions at risk in Gaza Strip

+ Federal judge slaps partial gag order on Trump

+ Putin arrives in China to meet 'dear friend' Xi

+ Poland's pro-EU opposition set for win

+ Nigerians tie knot(s) in mass wedding

Israel-Palestinians-conflict,WRAP

GAZA STRIP

Aid agencies call for vital humanitarian supplies to be allowed into the Gaza Strip, warning time is running out to save millions of people as water supplies dry up and food and fuel stocks dwindle.

900 words 2000 GMT by Adel Zaanoun, with Jonah Mandel in Jerusalem. Picture. Video. Live Video. Graphic

US-justice-politics-Trump,WRAP

WASHINGTON

The federal judge set to preside over Donald Trump's trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 US election imposes a partial gag order on the former president to stop his frequent outbursts of insults and criticism against court officials.

680 words moved by Chris Lefkow. File picture

China-Russia-diplomacy,WRAP

BEIJING

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China to meet his "dear friend" Xi Jinping, bolstering their relationship at an infrastructure summit that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war.

650 words 2100 GMT. Picture. Video. Live Video

Poland-vote,WRAP

WARSAW

Poland's pro-EU opposition was set to win a parliamentary majority, partial results showed, a day after a national election which saw the highest turnout since the fall of Communism.

800 words moved by Magdalena Paciorek. Picture. Video

Nigeria-economy-weddings, SCENE

KANO, Nigeria

Textile trader Yusuf Abdullahi admitted he could not afford to marry despite being 30 years old until Nigeria's northern Kano state financed and staged mass weddings for 1,800 couples.

660 words moved. Picture

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-Hamas-forensics,FOCUS

TEL AVIV

The stench of death is overwhelming in Israel's National Center of Forensic Medicine, where experts have been trying to identify the remains of hundreds of people slain in the Hamas attacks.

750 words 1930 GMT by Patrick Anidjar. Picture. Video

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-army-reserves,FOCUS

BEIT KAMA, Israel

An earring pokes out from under the helmet of Israeli army reservist Amir, a self-professed leftist who is pro-peace but finds himself looking through his rifle scope at buildings inside Gaza.

700 words 2000 GMT by Daphne Rousseau. Picture. Video

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-bodies,SCENE

GAZA STRIP

As Gaza's hospital morgues overflow with victims killed in Israel's bombardment triggered by a deadly Hamas attack, even an ice-cream truck has been used to hold corpses before their burial.

400 words moved. Picture. Video

Israel-Palestinians-conflict-diplomacy-mediation-aid,FOCUS

PARIS

As Israel prepares for a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip, the international community has mobilised to try to protect civilians and prevent the conflict spreading across the region.

1,100 words moved by Celia Lebur

Also moved: Israel-Palestinians-conflict-US-Blinken

US-politics-Congress,WRAP

WASHINGTON

The US House of Representatives enters a third week of paralysis as Republicans struggle to unite behind a leader to end a bitter civil war that has stalled their domestic agenda and thwarted action on the Israel crisis.

600 words 2100 GMT by Frankie Taggart

Ecuador-politics-vote,FOCUS

QUITO

On Sunday, a 35-year-old millionaire with next to no political experience became Ecuador's youngest-ever president-elect, entrusted with leading a country engulfed in a bloody drug gang war. How did Daniel Noboa beat the odds?

660 words 1930 GMT by Paola Lopez. Picture

Argentina-vote-economy,FACTS

BUENOS AIRES

Argentina is Latin America's third-largest economy, bursting with natural resources, but has been unable to claw its way out of decades of economic instability that has brought its population to its knees. On Sunday, voters have their say.

700 words moved by Sonia Avalos and Fran Blandy. File picture

Poland-vote-EU,FOCUS

BRUSSELS

After years of tensions over Warsaw's perceived democratic backsliding, Brussels trumpets the apparent victory of Poland's pro-EU opposition in a weekend election.

600 words moved by Matthieu Demeestere

Albania-Balkans-diplomacy,WRAP

TIRANA

European leaders urge dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia after a recent spike in tensions at a regional Balkan summit in the Albanian capital Tirana.

650 words 2000 GMT by Francesco Fontemaggi and Briseida Mema. Picture. Video

France-attacks-education,WRAP

PARIS

French schools hold a minute's silence for a teacher killed last week in what the government called an Islamist terror attack, with the president urging a "ruthless" response to extremists.

750 words moved by Sophie Laubie and Tom Barfield. Picture. Video

China-Russia-diplomacy-trade-BRI-Xi-Putin,FOCUS

BEIJING

Ten years after toasting a budding friendship with vodka and cake, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet again in Beijing this week seeking to further deepen the "no-limits" partnership between their two countries.

800 words 2100 GMT by Peter Catterall and Matthew Walsh. File picture.

Mali-unrest-peacekeepers,WRAP

DAKAR

UN peacekeepers in Mali announce their pullout has started from two camps in the tense Kidal region, opening a new phase in its forced withdrawal which has ignited fears that fighting will intensify between troops and armed actors in the north.

500 words 1930 GMT

Kenya-labour-Meta-lawsuit,2ndlead

NAIROBI

Facebook content moderators in Kenya saiy settlement talks to resolve a lawsuit against the social media giant's parent Meta have collapsed, setting the stage for a renewed court battle.

490 words moved

US-unions-strike-automobile-economy,lead

WASHINGTON

Auto giant Ford's executive chairman calls on striking workers Monday to end their month-long stoppage, warning of major economic impact if it continues.

400 words 2230 GMT by Beiyi Seow. Picture

Entertainment-US-film-race-AmericanFiction,FOCUS

LOS ANGELES

Cord Jefferson says his upcoming film "American Fiction" reflects real life for Black writers expected to stick to well-worn stereotypes.

600 words moved by Andrew Marszal. File picture.

Cricket-Oly-2028,WRAP

MUMBAI

cricket will feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after being approved in a vote of the International Olympic Committee's session.

700 words moved by Julian Guyer Picture. Video

