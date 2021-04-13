PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Hackers who brought down France's homeschooling platform at the start of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown were operating from Russia and China, the AFP news agency reported on Monday.

On April 6, the platform run by France's National Centre for Distance education (CNED) was reported to have suffered several dozen cyberattacks.

It came a day after French schools, colleges and kindergartens switched to remote learning.

According to the Paris-headquartered agency, the sources say that though the attacks originated in Russia and China, it is unclear whether the hackers are Russian and Chinese.

Western countries regularly accuse Russia of waging cyberattacks, a claim that is firmly denied by Moscow as unsubstantiated. Russia has repeatedly invited these countries to cybersecurity talks. China similarly denies having any role in hacker attacks.