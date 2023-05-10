AFP Says Its Journalist Killed Near Bakhmut in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Agence France-Presse (AFP) said on Tuesday its journalist, Arman Soldin, was killed near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, where heavy fighting is still underway.

"We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today. All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones," the agency tweeted.

AFP added that Soldin was killed by rocket fire near the town of Chasiv Yar on the outskirts of Bakhmut, according to his colleagues who witnessed the incident.

Arman Soldin was AFP's video coordinator in Ukraine.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. The city is an important transport hub with many crossroads for Donbas, and served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine over a year ago.