AFP Sports Agenda For Sunday, December 24
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 09:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, December 24 (all times GMT):
+ Chelsea take on Wolves in Premier League
+ NFL playoff race intensifies
FOOTBALL
-- English Premier League: Wolverhampton v Chelsea (1300).
Picture (FBL-ENG-PR)
-- Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (1200) (FBL-SCO-PR)
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
-- NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1800), New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (2130), Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (0415 Monday). Picture (AMFOOT-NFL)