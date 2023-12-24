Open Menu

AFP Sports Agenda For Sunday, December 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 09:10 AM

AFP Sports Agenda for Sunday, December 24

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) AFP sports Agenda for Sunday, December 24 (all times GMT):

+ Chelsea take on Wolves in Premier League

+ NFL playoff race intensifies

FOOTBALL

-- English Premier League: Wolverhampton v Chelsea (1300).

Picture (FBL-ENG-PR)

-- Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (1200) (FBL-SCO-PR)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

-- NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1800), New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (2130), Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (0415 Monday). Picture (AMFOOT-NFL)

Related Topics

Football Rangers Sports San Francisco Las Vegas Kansas City Baltimore Philadelphia New York December Sunday All Race Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

9 hours ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

10 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

10 hours ago
KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

10 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

10 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

10 hours ago
 GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 ..

GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

10 hours ago
 Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in elec ..

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker Prime ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World