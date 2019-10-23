UrduPoint.com
Afreximbank Expects $40Bln Worth Of Projects With Russian Export Center In 2-3 Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:25 PM

Afreximbank Expects $40Bln Worth of Projects With Russian Export Center in 2-3 Years

The projects of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Russian Export Center doubled from $10billion to $20 billion in the first three-four years of their work together, and can double again in the next three years, Afreximbank President Benedict O. Oramah told Sputnik

"Three-four years [ago] we started the engagement which doubled from about 10 to 20 billion. We think that in the next 2-3 years we can double it again," Oramah said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

