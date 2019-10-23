Afreximbank Expects $40Bln Worth of Projects With Russian Export Center in 2-3 Years

The projects of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Russian Export Center doubled from $10billion to $20 billion in the first three-four years of their work together, and can double again in the next three years, Afreximbank President Benedict O. Oramah told Sputnik

