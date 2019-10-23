UrduPoint.com
Afreximbank Expects To Sign 19 Deals Worth $4Bln At Russia-Africa Forum - President

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:45 PM

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) expects to sign about 19 deals worth at least $4 billion at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, the president of the bank, Benedict O. Oramah, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) expects to sign about 19 deals worth at least $4 billion at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, the president of the bank, Benedict O. Oramah, told Sputnik.

"We are expecting to sign about 19 deals [worth] up to about $4 billion.

It helps us to begin to address the reasons why we decided to work with Russia expo center to promote stronger Russia Africa relations," Oramah said on the sidelines of the forum that opened earlier on Wednesday.

"The largest deal that we have is $1.5 billion dollars. The deals we are making here are between $4 billion to $5 billion, but we expect much higher total amount, because there are countries that are signing deals with Russian companies. I could expect three times more," the president of the bank added.

