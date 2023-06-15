Afreximbank Says Trade Between Russia, Africa Growing, Represents 1% of Trade in Continent

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Trade between Russia and Africa is growing, but represents only 1% of the total trade in the continent, Benedict Okey Oramah, the president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), said on Thursday.

"Today it is $12 billion, but just 1% of Africa's trade," Oramah said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), noting that a few years ago the volume of trade between Africa and Russia was $8-9 billion.

Oramah added that Russia supplied 30-40% of the grain, accounting for 80% of the needs of Africa. Russia is also a key supplier of fertilizers.

