Africa Advances Omicron Strain Detection as COVID-19 Cases Rise - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) African countries are working to preempt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain through more detection and control as weekly COVID-19 cases grew 54% due to a surge in the continent's south, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

"The detection and timely reporting of the new variant by Botswana and South Africa has bought the world time. We have a window of opportunity but must act quickly and ramp up detection and prevention measures. Countries must adjust their COVID-19 response and stop a surge in cases from sweeping across Africa and possibly overwhelming already-stretched health facilities," WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said.

According to the WHO, the Omicron variant has so far been detected in only four African countries including South Africa with 172 cases and Botswana with 19, as well as Ghana and Nigeria. The first two alone account for 62% of all Omicron cases globally, the news release said. The recent surge in cases in southern Africa was mostly driven by South Africa, which by November 30 had registered a 311% increase in new cases, it added.

The WHO said it has dispatched an expert team to Gauteng, South Africa's most infected province, to help it enhance COVID-19 prevention and treatment measures.

"Working with African governments to accelerate studies and bolster the response to the new variant, the WHO is urging countries to sequence between 75 and 150 samples weekly," the WHO said, adding that additional experts and $12 million were mobilized to support the sequencing in Botswana, Mozambique and Namibia over the next three months.

Vaccination rates in the region remain low, with only 7.5% of the population fully vaccinated and more than 80% still awaiting a first dose, and the emergence of the Omicron strain should serve as a "wake-up call that the COVID-19 threat is real," the WHO said, adding that together with its partners it supports countries in vaccine delivery and uptake.