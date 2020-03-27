Africa at Greater COVID-19 Risk Than Developed States, Pandemic Could Be Devastating - NGO

The head and founder of the Africa Health Organization, Graciano Masauso, expressed an opinion in an interview with Sputnik that at a moment when even states with developed health care systems are struggling to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients, Africa must prepare for the worst-case scenario, as many of the continent's countries are already struggling to overcome HIV, Ebola and other diseases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The head and founder of the Africa Health Organization, Graciano Masauso, expressed an opinion in an interview with Sputnik that at a moment when even states with developed health care systems are struggling to deal with the influx of COVID-19 patients, Africa must prepare for the worst-case scenario, as many of the continent's countries are already struggling to overcome HIV, Ebola and other diseases.

"Many countries in Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, are disproportionately affected by communicable conditions such as HIV and tuberculosis. These sick and immunocompromised individuals could be at increased risk of catching it and dying from COVID-19. Countries with a high HDI and high GDP are already struggling to combat COVID-19. The impact of COVID-19 in Africa could be devastating," Masauso said.

He added that the assistance of the NGOs currently working in many African countries, including fighting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will not be enough to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, as the strong public health system is necessary.

"Even stronger, developed health care systems cannot handle the stress from the influx of cases. Weaker health care systems will be completely overrun with patients. The best way to protect the medical infrastructure is to implement effective public health measures. Sub-Saharan Africa has some of the lowest health system performance. Strong public health measures are essential to prevent the health care system from being overrun," Masauso said.

He explained that the countries at war and refugees are most exposed to the risks of the pandemic.

"Regions affected by war and conflict are at the highest risk.

Conflict disrupts infrastructure and health systems, contributes to famine and food insecurity, and displaces millions. Refugees and displaced people are the most vulnerable and at the highest risk. Social distancing in refugee camps is difficult if not impossible," Masauso said.

The organization's founder argued that due to the large percentage of the young population, COVID-19 might be not as deadly in sub-Saharan Africa as in Italy, for example.

"Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, has a very young population. This could potentially keep fatality rates lower compared to countries like Italy," he said.

However, densely populated African cities are at the highest risk.

"Every country is vulnerable. COVID-19 is spread by people. Densely populated areas with high rates of person-to-person contact are at the highest risk of large numbers of transmissions. Large cities like Lagos, Cairo, Kinshasa and Johannesburg could be the frontlines for outbreaks in Africa. Communities with high rates of HIV and other communicable diseases could be at high risk," Masauso said.

The Africa Health Organisation is an international health agency and an NGO founded in 1999 in Zimbabwe's Harare. The independently-run agency is engaged in leading strategic collaborative efforts among African countries to promote equity in health, combat diseases, and improve the quality of people's lives.

The African region is witnessing a rapid rise in the number of reported confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have been registered in nearly all of the continent's nations. Since the start of the outbreak, 46 African countries have reported 3,243 cases of the virus and 83 fatalities, according to the African Union.