Africa Becoming New Center of Power - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Africa is becoming a new center of power, and this has become an objective reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to note right before our eyes the African continent is becoming a new center of power, its political and economic role is growing exponentially.

And everyone will have to reckon with this objective reality," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The Russian president added that ideas of freedom, integrity and sovereignty shared by African leaders are now important during "establishment of multipolar world order."

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.