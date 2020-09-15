Africa-BRICS Format Cooperation Has Great Potential - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate with strategic partners in Africa, and Africa-BRICS format has great potential for that, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who serves as the head of the secretariat for the Russian-African partnership forum, told Sputnik.

"Competition is vital for people to run faster, work more effectively, decrease costs and boost productiveness. But that does not at all mean that we cannot and must not cooperate - especially with our strategic partners China and other states. We have a very good format and very good basis: it's the cooperation between the African continent and BRICS countries," the diplomat said.

Ozerov remarked that each BRICS country had its strength and the cooperation would prevail over the competition.

"Common projects exist and they are implemented - in particular, the New Development Bank, which is the bank of BRICS, opened its office in Johannesburg. Here you have the ground for the development of our partnership on the continent," Ozerov said.

BRICS are the five largest emerging economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The latter is both a BRICS country and an African state.