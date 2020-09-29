Africa CDC Head Says 'No Room for Complacency' as COVID-19 Cases Drop

John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Monday that it was too soon to speak of a victory over the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent despite the fewer reported cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Monday that it was too soon to speak of a victory over the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent despite the fewer reported cases.

"We are seeing tendency towards a decrease over the last couple of weeks, but that doesn't represent victory ... There is absolutely no room for complacency on the continent," Nkengasong said during a virtual briefing.

According to the CDC head, the African countries have so far recorded over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and about 35,000 related deaths.

South Africa remains the worst-hit country on the continent, with over 670,000 confirmed cases and 16,000 fatalities.