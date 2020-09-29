UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa CDC Head Says 'No Room For Complacency' As COVID-19 Cases Drop

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:23 AM

Africa CDC Head Says 'No Room for Complacency' as COVID-19 Cases Drop

John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Monday that it was too soon to speak of a victory over the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent despite the fewer reported cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Monday that it was too soon to speak of a victory over the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent despite the fewer reported cases.

"We are seeing tendency towards a decrease over the last couple of weeks, but that doesn't represent victory ... There is absolutely no room for complacency on the continent," Nkengasong said during a virtual briefing.

According to the CDC head, the African countries have so far recorded over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and about 35,000 related deaths.

South Africa remains the worst-hit country on the continent, with over 670,000 confirmed cases and 16,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Africa Million

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

31 seconds ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

2 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

41 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

38 minutes ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.