Africa COVID-19 Death Toll Could Reach 190,000 From Up To 44Mln Infections - WHO

Fri 08th May 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Up to 190,000 Africans could die from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this year if containment measures prove inadequate, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report.

"Eighty-three thousand to 190,000 people in Africa could die of COVID-19 and 29 million to 44 million could get infected in the first year of the pandemic if containment measures fail, a new study by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa finds," a press release summarizing the report said on Thursday.

The report is based on prediction modeling that includes variables specific to each of 47 countries, the release said.

"While COVID-19 likely won't spread as exponentially in Africa as it has elsewhere in the world, it likely will smoulder in transmission hotspots," WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in the release.

Moeti pointed out that COVID-19 could become a fixture in daily life for the next several years unless a proactive approach is taken by many governments in the region.

We need to test, trace, isolate and treat," Moeti said.

The release cited a March 2020 survey of 47 nations indicating an average of nine intensive care unit beds per 1 million people, which the report characterized as "woefully inadequate."

In addition, physical access to healthcare in the general population is relatively low, according to the report.

