Africa Cup Of Nations Final: Ivory Coast Factfile
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Factfile of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finalists Ivory Coast:
Path to final: Group A - Guinea-Bissau 2-0, Nigeria 0-1, Equatorial Guinea 0-4; Last 16 - Senegal 1-1 (5-4 penalties), Quarter-final - Mali 2-1; Semi-final - Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0
Scorers: 1 - Simon Adingra, Oumar Diakite, Seko Fofana, Sebastien Haller, Franck Kessie, Jean-Philippe Krasso
Rankings: 8 Africa, 49 world
Captain: Serge Aurier
Coach: Emerse Fae
Previous appearances: 24
Best placing: Champions 1992, 2015
Record wins: Ethiopia 6-1 (1970), Guinea 5-0 (2008)
Record loss: Equatorial Guinea 0-4 (2024)
Nickname: Elephants
Squad
Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Angers/FRA), Charles Ayayi (ASEC Mimosas), Badra Ali Sangare (Sekhukhune Utd/RSA)
Defenders: Serge Aurier, Willy Boly (both Nottingham Forest/ENG), Ismael Diallo (Hajduk Split/CRO), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Ghislain Konan (Al Fayha/KSA), Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Evan Ndicka (Roma/ITA), Wilfried Singo (Monaco/FRA)
Midfielders: Jean Thierry Lazare (Union Saint-Gilloise/BEL), Idrissa Doumbia (Al Ahli/QAT), Seko Fofana (Al Nassr/KSA), Franck Kessie (Al Ahly/KSA), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Jean Michael Seri (Hull/ENG)
Forwards: Simon Adingra (Brighton/ENG), Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo/ESP), Jeremie Boga (Nice/FRA), Oumar Diakite (Reims/FRA), Max Alain Gradel (Gaziantep/TUR), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Karim Konate (Salzburg/AUT), Christian Kouame (Fiorentina/ITA), Jean Philippe Krasso (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Nicolas Pepe (Trabzonspor/TUR)
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From World
-
A car-free Eiffel Tower zone? Paris mayor faces pushback36 seconds ago
-
UN must 'actively' seek resolution of Kashmir & Palestine disputes: Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Much-maligned Peseiro defies critics with Nigeria at AFCON41 minutes ago
-
Tommy Hilfiger pays tribute to NY as city's fashion week kicks off1 hour ago
-
Indonesian tribe shuns political campaigning1 hour ago
-
President stresses upon need of multipolar world, providing development opportunities to all2 hours ago
-
Taylor equals course record, hangs on to share Phoenix Open lead2 hours ago
-
Africa Cup of Nations final: Nigeria factfile2 hours ago
-
Buoyed by polls, S.Africa's radical left party launches election campaign2 hours ago
-
At UN-IPU hearing, Pakistan urges regulation of emerging technologies to safeguard global peace, sec ..2 hours ago
-
Tanzania advocates for increased cardiovascular disease research across Africa2 hours ago
-
Global festivities celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year of Dragon2 hours ago