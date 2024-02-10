Open Menu

Africa Cup Of Nations Final: Ivory Coast Factfile

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Factfile of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finalists Ivory Coast:

Path to final: Group A - Guinea-Bissau 2-0, Nigeria 0-1, Equatorial Guinea 0-4; Last 16 - Senegal 1-1 (5-4 penalties), Quarter-final - Mali 2-1; Semi-final - Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0

Scorers: 1 - Simon Adingra, Oumar Diakite, Seko Fofana, Sebastien Haller, Franck Kessie, Jean-Philippe Krasso

Rankings: 8 Africa, 49 world

Captain: Serge Aurier

Coach: Emerse Fae

Previous appearances: 24

Best placing: Champions 1992, 2015

Record wins: Ethiopia 6-1 (1970), Guinea 5-0 (2008)

Record loss: Equatorial Guinea 0-4 (2024)

Nickname: Elephants

Squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Angers/FRA), Charles Ayayi (ASEC Mimosas), Badra Ali Sangare (Sekhukhune Utd/RSA)

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Willy Boly (both Nottingham Forest/ENG), Ismael Diallo (Hajduk Split/CRO), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Ghislain Konan (Al Fayha/KSA), Odilon Kossounou (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Evan Ndicka (Roma/ITA), Wilfried Singo (Monaco/FRA)

Midfielders: Jean Thierry Lazare (Union Saint-Gilloise/BEL), Idrissa Doumbia (Al Ahli/QAT), Seko Fofana (Al Nassr/KSA), Franck Kessie (Al Ahly/KSA), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Jean Michael Seri (Hull/ENG)

Forwards: Simon Adingra (Brighton/ENG), Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo/ESP), Jeremie Boga (Nice/FRA), Oumar Diakite (Reims/FRA), Max Alain Gradel (Gaziantep/TUR), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Karim Konate (Salzburg/AUT), Christian Kouame (Fiorentina/ITA), Jean Philippe Krasso (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Nicolas Pepe (Trabzonspor/TUR)

