Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Leading Scorers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying leading scorers

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Following are the Africa Cup of Nations leading scorers after final qualifying matches on Tuesday:

7 - Diaz (Morocco)

6 - Guirassy (Guinea)

4 - Gouiri (Algeria), Musonda (Zambia), Trezeguet (Egypt)

3 - Diakite, Krasso (both Cote d'Ivoire), Diarra, Mane (both Senegal), En-Nesyri, Rahimi (both Morocco), Aboubakar (Cameroon), Dorgeles (Mali), Mendefs (Cape Verde), Mokoena (South Africa), Nshuti (Rwanda), Ratifo (Mozambique).

