UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Facing Challenges Accessing COVID-19 Vaccine Over Lack Of Local Production - WHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:27 PM

Africa Facing Challenges Accessing COVID-19 Vaccine Over Lack of Local Production - WHO

African countries are facing sustained challenges in securing orders for supplies of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 over the lack of local production capacities, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the organization was working to ensure that African countries do not get left behind

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) African countries are facing sustained challenges in securing orders for supplies of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 over the lack of local production capacities, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the organization was working to ensure that African countries do not get left behind.

"Most of the African countries do not have local production capacity so we'll have to rely on product that comes from the outside. By itself, it's creating some challenges ... Only a very few countries for the moment will have the possibility to produce the vaccine by the way. The ability to expand the capacity of production, to ramp up the production facilities, will also dictate the way countries get access to those products," Dr. Mihigo said.

In light of concerns raised by lower-income countries, the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations established the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) that aims to ensure the fair distribution of safe and effective vaccines against the disease.

The WHO official said that this initiative was created to ensure that lower-income countries, including those in Africa, do not get left behind as they have been during previous outbreaks of infectious diseases.

"As we have unfortunately seen the situation back in 2009 during an H1N1 pandemic where African countries were left behind, we hope this will not happen again. This is why the COVAX initiative was put together by the WHO, Gavi, and CEPI, which is a mechanism by which countries will get access to minimum vaccine doses to cover the priority targeting in different countries," Dr. Mihigo commented.

African countries are facing a dual challenge, given the high procurement costs and the small number of companies worldwide that have the capability to develop vaccines, the WHO official added.

"Many countries may not be able to afford the high price of those vaccines. It is also an issue of getting access to the vaccine itself because the vaccines are going to be produced by very few companies in the world," Dr. Mihigo said.

More than 180 countries worldwide have so far signed up to participate in the COVAX Facility, the WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Monday.

The initiative has secured an advance market commitment for 850 million doses of safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease, Gavi CEO Dr. Seth Berkley said at a WHO briefing in late September.

Related Topics

Africa World Alliance Price May September Market From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS holds Seminar on Small Ruminant Project Updat ..

6 minutes ago

Accident kills one in Attock

2 minutes ago

Vaccines Against COVID-19 May Not Need to Be Admin ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix Sets The GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for most Pe ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition under PDM failed to gather 22,000 peopl ..

11 minutes ago

Africa Must Invest in Vaccine Manufacturing Capaci ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.