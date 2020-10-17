Africa Facing Challenges Accessing COVID-19 Vaccine Over Lack of Local Production - WHO

African countries are facing sustained challenges in securing orders for supplies of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 over the lack of local production capacities, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the organization was working to ensure that African countries do not get left behind

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) African countries are facing sustained challenges in securing orders for supplies of candidate vaccines against COVID-19 over the lack of local production capacities, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the organization was working to ensure that African countries do not get left behind.

"Most of the African countries do not have local production capacity so we'll have to rely on product that comes from the outside. By itself, it's creating some challenges ... Only a very few countries for the moment will have the possibility to produce the vaccine by the way. The ability to expand the capacity of production, to ramp up the production facilities, will also dictate the way countries get access to those products," Dr. Mihigo said.

In light of concerns raised by lower-income countries, the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations established the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) that aims to ensure the fair distribution of safe and effective vaccines against the disease.

The WHO official said that this initiative was created to ensure that lower-income countries, including those in Africa, do not get left behind as they have been during previous outbreaks of infectious diseases.

"As we have unfortunately seen the situation back in 2009 during an H1N1 pandemic where African countries were left behind, we hope this will not happen again. This is why the COVAX initiative was put together by the WHO, Gavi, and CEPI, which is a mechanism by which countries will get access to minimum vaccine doses to cover the priority targeting in different countries," Dr. Mihigo commented.

African countries are facing a dual challenge, given the high procurement costs and the small number of companies worldwide that have the capability to develop vaccines, the WHO official added.

"Many countries may not be able to afford the high price of those vaccines. It is also an issue of getting access to the vaccine itself because the vaccines are going to be produced by very few companies in the world," Dr. Mihigo said.

More than 180 countries worldwide have so far signed up to participate in the COVAX Facility, the WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Monday.

The initiative has secured an advance market commitment for 850 million doses of safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease, Gavi CEO Dr. Seth Berkley said at a WHO briefing in late September.