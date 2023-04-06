Close
Africa Glad At Russia's Return To Continent - Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Africa Glad at Russia's Return to Continent - Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) African countries are happy that Russia is "back" on the continent, Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador to Moscow Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, new foreign ambassadors to Moscow presented their credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Africa is happy that Russia is back with us again.

You will see how the (Russia-Africa) summit in St. Petersburg will go - there will be no free space. All of Africa will be there," Ayekaba told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov embarked on a tour of friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

