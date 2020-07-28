Africa heads to coronavirus landmark with worse to come

Africa is now edging towards a million cases of coronavirus, but experts warn far worse lies ahead in a continent struggling with fragile health systems and slender economic resources

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Africa is now edging towards a million cases of coronavirus, but experts warn far worse lies ahead in a continent struggling with fragile health systems and slender economic resources.

Countries across Africa have recorded more than 850,000 infections and at least 18,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally as of Tuesday.

The toll took a while to move into higher gear thanks to early restrictions on contact and movement, Dr Mary Stephens, an expert at the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa office, told AFP.

"We haven't seen the peak yet," she warned. "All countries in Africa are at risk because our health systems are relatively weak." Here is an overview of key countries: - South Africa - The continent's most industrialised economy has notched up more than 450,000 infections -- the highest number in Africa and the fifth biggest in the world.

It has recorded more than 7,000 deaths, although there is concern that fatalities are being under-reported.

Last week, the respected Medical Research Council noted a nearly 60-percent jump in "natural" deaths for this time of the year compared with the historical trend.

"The peak will come in July, August and September," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize predicted on Sunday.

- Nigeria - Africa's most populous nation has registered 41,000 cases, the second highest tally south of the Sahara, with numbers rising by between 500-700 each day.

But prevalence could be far higher, given the lack of testing.

About 3,000 tests are carried per day on average in a country of around 200 million people -- just a tenth of the number conducted in South Africa which has about a quarter of the population.

- Kenya - Kenya has seen cases triple to 17,975 in the past month. However, as a percentage of its population of 47 million, the numbers remain low.

Earlier this month government lifted restrictions that had cordoned off Nairobi and other hard-hit cities, while announcing that international flights will resume on August 1.

- Cameroon - Cameroon is central Africa's most affected country with 16,708 cases. Only about 145,000 tests have been carried out among the 25 million population.

Cameroon is past its first peak, which "occurred between the end of June and early July," according to Professor Yap Boum of Epicenter Africa, the epidemiology branch of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors Without Borders).

- Djibouti - Tiny Djibouti, with a population of around one million, has the second highest case rate in East Africa, with more than 5,000 infections.

Government attributes this to aggressive contact tracing and the highest testing rate in Africa with more than five percent of the population having been tested.

- Madagascar - President Andry Rajoelina has been vigorously touting an infusion derived from artemisia -- a plant with proven anti-malarial properties -- as a homegrown cure for COVID-19.

But Madagascar has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks to more than 9,600 cases and nearly 100 deaths, and hospitals in the capital Antananarivo have said they are running out of beds.

- Tanzania - Tanzania has downplayed any threat from COVID-19 and stopped releasing official figures.

The last tally -- issued in April -- stood at 509. By comparison, neighbours such as - Least-affected countries - Figures from a number of African countries suggest they have so far escaped the full wrath of the coronavirus.

Least-affected countries include the island nations of the Seychelles (114 cases) and Mauritius, with 344.

Eritrea has 263 cases and Lesotho 505.