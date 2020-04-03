UrduPoint.com
Africa Health Organization To Open Offices In Russia In Search Of Funds, Expertise - Head

Africa Health Organization to Open Offices in Russia in Search of Funds, Expertise - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Africa Health Organization plans to open bureaus in Russia as it seeks government support and scientific partnerships, the health agency's founder and president told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are planning to open offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg this year.

The purpose is to raise funds, partnership work, government support, recruit skilled medical staff and medical exchange between Africa and Russia," Graciano Masauso said.

The international agency, with headquarters in London and Harare, is one of the most recently founded health organizations. It seeks to improve medical services in Africa and provide medical assistance to the diaspora around the world.

