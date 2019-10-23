UrduPoint.com
Africa Interested In Russia's Mi-17, Mi-35 Choppers, Pantsir Air Defense Systems -Official

Africa Interested in Russia's Mi-17, Mi-35 Choppers, Pantsir Air Defense Systems -Official

African countries demonstrate an interest in purchasing Russian Mi-17 and Mi-35 military helicopters along with Pantsir air defense missile-gun systems, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday during the ongoing Russia-Africa summit and business forum

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) African countries demonstrate an interest in purchasing Russian Mi-17 and Mi-35 military helicopters along with Pantsir air defense missile-gun systems, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday during the ongoing Russia-Africa summit and business forum.

"The countries of the region show traditional interest in our Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, and also Pantsir systems. Apart from that, anti-tank weapons and electronic warfare systems are also relevant," he told journalists.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicked off on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations are represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others have sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

