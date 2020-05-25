UrduPoint.com
Africa Least Affected Region Globally In Terms Of COVID-19 Cases - WHO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Africa is the least affected region in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"So far, although around half of the countries in the region have community transmission concentrated mainly in major cities, Africa is the least affected region globally in terms of the number of cases and deaths reported to WHO," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

Africa has 1.5 percent of the world's reported infections and less than 0.1 percent of the global deaths from the infection, Tedros said.

"Of course, these numbers don't paint the full picture. Testing capacity in Africa is still being ramped up and there is a likelihood that some cases may be missed," the WHO chief added.

