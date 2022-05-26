Africa May Become Alternative Export Market for EAEU Member States - Russian Diplomat

Africa may become a good alternative or a powerful addition to export markets for the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) member states, especially in the current conditions of Western sanctions against Moscow and subsequent disruptions in supply chains, Russian Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Africa may become a good alternative or a powerful addition to export markets for the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) member states, especially in the current conditions of Western sanctions against Moscow and subsequent disruptions in supply chains, Russian Ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov said on Thursday.

"I would like to emphasize that Africa could become a worthy alternative or, if you like, a powerful addition to the traditional markets for the EAEU in the current circumstances," Ozerov told the EAEU's conference on Eurasian Integration Strategic Development Prospects in the Time of Global Changes.

On Monday, the ambassador said that Moscow was actively preparing for the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in November. The first summit was held in Sochi in 2019.

The EAEU is an economic union and an integrated single market of post-Soviet countries, established in 2014. The union currently comprises 5 member countries, namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, and 3 observer members, including Cuba, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.