Africa Must Invest In Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity To Prepare For Future Pandemics - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:27 PM

African countries must take steps to invest in their vaccine manufacturing capacity in order to prepare for any future pandemics of infectious diseases, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) African countries must take steps to invest in their vaccine manufacturing capacity in order to prepare for any future pandemics of infectious diseases, Dr. Richard Mihigo, the program area manager for immunization and vaccine development at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa, told Sputnik in an interview.

"If we can at least learn something from this pandemic - this is probably the time Africa needs to start investing in the capacity of producing critical vaccines now, so that in the future, if there is another pandemic, the continent could be ready to ramp up its production capacity," Dr. Mihigo remarked.

Many countries in Africa have looked to bolster their capabilities to produce vaccines, although this is not a process that can be completed quickly, the WHO official stated.

"Vaccine manufacturing capacity in Africa has been a long target so far.

Many countries have had that ambition to create facilities for production, but this is not something that, unfortunately, could be envisaged in a short-term perspective. It takes time, resources, technology to set up such facility," Dr. Mihigo stated.

Despite this, it is feasible to imagine that African nations could begin producing their own vaccines against infectious diseases in the medium- to long-term, the WHO official stated.

"In many documents of the African Union, we've seen that they are fostering this ambition. So this is something that is probably in the middle- to long-term perspective," Dr. Mihigo remarked.

In late September, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, told Sputnik in an interview that many African countries are hoping to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

