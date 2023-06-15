Africa Needs Fertilizers From Russia to Increase Food Production - Afreximbank Head

Africa needs supplies of fertilizers from Russia to increase food production on the continent, while some countries use only 10% of the recommended fertilizer levels, Benedict Okey Oramah, the president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), said on Thursday

"Africa has 60% of the arable land in the world. It has the most water, but it cannot produce food for itself. Because some countries use less than 10% of the recommended fertilizer levels. To turn this into 30-40%, we are required a big boost on the imported fertilizer.

Then Russia is a critical exporter of fertilizers. That is why our partnership with Russia is important," Oramah said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Earlier in the day, Oramah said that Russia supplied 30-40% of grain to the continent, accounting for 80% of the needs of Africa.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.