Africa Open to Investment Opportunities From Russian Firms - Uganda Oil Firm CEO

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Africa is open to investment opportunities from Russian companies, Uganda National Oil Company Limited CEO Proscovia Nabbanja told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I think Africa is open to investment opportunities although we haven't had any Russian companies participate in the oil and gas sector," Nabbanja said on the sidelines at CERAWeek.

Nabbanja added that some key companies investing in Africa's energy sector include TotalEnergies, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Oriental Energy, among others.

Nabbanja and several other African energy leaders underscored during a panel discussion that the region needs investors to bolster its energy infrastructure and production.

In February, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik that Russia has much potential in the oil and gas sectors to develop relations with African states.