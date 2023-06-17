UrduPoint.com

Africa Received Only 3% Of Products Exported Under Grain Deal - Russian President

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Africa Received Only 3% of Products Exported Under Grain Deal - Russian President

About 31.7 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports and only 3% of this volume was sent to needy African countries, so the United States has "deceived the international community," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) About 31.7 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports and only 3% of this volume was sent to needy African countries, so the United States has "deceived the international community," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Once again, these neo-colonial European, and in fact American, authorities have deceived the international community and needy African countries: 31.7 million tonnes were exported, and only three percent went to needy African countries.

Isn't that a lie? Accustomed to lying to the world for centuries and continue to do so today," Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg.

Putin also said that 38.9%, or 13.3 million tonnes, went to EU countries. Turkey received 11% and the rest went to other countries, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg United States From Million

Recent Stories

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

2 minutes ago
 Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

13 minutes ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

13 minutes ago
 Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opene ..

Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener

11 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to ..

UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to stop land degradation

11 minutes ago
 No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Ma ..

No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Made to Russia Unfulfilled - Kre ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.