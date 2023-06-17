About 31.7 million tonnes of agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports and only 3% of this volume was sent to needy African countries, so the United States has "deceived the international community," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

"Once again, these neo-colonial European, and in fact American, authorities have deceived the international community and needy African countries: 31.7 million tonnes were exported, and only three percent went to needy African countries.

Isn't that a lie? Accustomed to lying to the world for centuries and continue to do so today," Putin said at a meeting with the African delegation at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg.

Putin also said that 38.9%, or 13.3 million tonnes, went to EU countries. Turkey received 11% and the rest went to other countries, he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin personally received and greeted the African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine.