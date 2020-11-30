Africa registers 225 new deaths from corona-virus

At least 225 more people in Africa died of the novel corona-virus, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, bringing the death toll in the continent to 51,708

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 225 more people in Africa died of the novel corona-virus, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, bringing the death toll in the continent to 51,708.

The total number of virus cases in the continent crossed 2.16 million, with 12,621 additions over the past 24 hours.

More than 1.83 million patients have so far recovered from the virus.

Southern Africa is the hardest hit of the five geographic regions in the continent with 884,700 cases and 23,100 deaths. But the region also recorded 809,200 recoveries.

North Africa recorded 738,800 cases, East Africa 269,300, West Africa 205,300, while Central Africa has so far registered 65,200 cases.