Africa Requires $200Bln to Address COVID-19 Crisis - UN Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Africa will require $200 billion to respond to the economic and social crises stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meeting on mobilizing Africa.

"To help address the devastating economic and social consequences, I have been since the beginning asking for a comprehensive global response package amounting to a double-digit percentage of global Gross Domestic Product," Guterres said. "For Africa, that means more than $200 billion."

The UN chief noted that even before the onset of the health emergency, the African continent had been facing liquidity challenges.

Now, millions more Africans are pushed into poverty and already high levels of inequalities are on the rise.

"It is not just a health pandemic. It is a jobs pandemic. A humanitarian pandemic. A development pandemic," Guterres pointed out.

He called on the IMF and World Bank to alleviate the "crushing debt" on the world' poorest nations, adding that the severity of the crisis also demands to engage a comprehensive three-phase debt plan.

The first part will require to suspend repayment of credits of the poorest countries. Under the second phase, more extensive options aimed at debt sustainability should be generated. Third, global debt architecture should undergo changes to prevent failures and prolonged crises in the future.