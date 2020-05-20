Africa Requires International Support in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic - UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to support African nations, which are especially vulnerable during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the international community to support African nations, which are especially vulnerable during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are calling for international action to strengthen Africa's health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis, support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings," Guterres said in a video address via his Twitter account.

The UN chief added that African nations should have equal, quick and affordable access to "any eventual" COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

Guterres also warned that the pandemic was still at the initial stage in Africa and a "disruption could escalate quickly."

As of Wednesday, Africa has confirmed over 86,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 33,000 recoveries and over 2,700 deaths, according to the World Health Organization's office in the region. Moreover, all 54 countries of the continent have confirmed at least one case.