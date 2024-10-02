Africa Roads Among World's Deadliest Despite Few Cars
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Africa has the fewest roads and cars of any region, and yet the largest ratio of vehicle deaths, caused by the usual suspects -- unsafe habits, speeding and drinking -- but also poor infrastructure, scant rescuers and old cars
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Africa has the fewest roads and cars of any region, and yet the largest ratio of vehicle deaths, caused by the usual suspects -- unsafe habits, speeding and drinking -- but also poor infrastructure, scant rescuers and old cars.
As everywhere, speed, alcohol and not wearing a seat belt or helmet are among the main causes of death and injury, say experts.
But in Africa, where there are 620 traffic deaths every day, these problems are compounded by bad roads, outdated vehicles, minimal prosecutions and a shortage of emergency services.
A recent World Health Organisation report found that Africa surpassed the rest of the world, including Southeast Asia -- which recorded the most road deaths -- with a record ratio of 19.5 people killed per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021.
Home to only around four percent of the world's automobiles, Africa accounted for 19 percent of road deaths last year.
"What is worrying is the upward trend in Africa," said Jean Todt, a former head of the International Automobile Federation and now the United Nations(UN) special envoy for road safety.
The continent is the only region where road deaths increased between 2010 and 2021 -- up 17 percent to 226,100. The spike was seen in more than half of Africa's countries (28 out of 54).
The biggest victims are pedestrians, accounting for a third of fatalities due to a lack of adequate pavements, compared to 21 percent worldwide.
"We need to have better designed streets with sidewalks, adequate signage and pedestrian lanes, particularly around schools," Todt said.
He also bemoaned the shortage of public transport for the rapidly urbanising continent.
Urban planning is also at fault.
"Many African countries continue to design their infrastructure for motor vehicles and not for individuals, and without safety being the main concern," said Haileyesus Adamtei, a transport expert at the World Bank.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two
Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar
729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far
Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations
SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt
IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel army announced first death of soldier in Lebanon combat30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy visits Singapore's Asian Civilization Museum30 minutes ago
-
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open30 minutes ago
-
Spain logs record summer tourism as inflow draws protests30 minutes ago
-
Tigers defeat Astros 3-1 to open MLB playoffs50 minutes ago
-
EU proposes one-year delay on anti-deforestation ban50 minutes ago
-
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals60 minutes ago
-
France says coming tax hikes on the wealthy to be 'temporary'2 hours ago
-
Weeping families mourn Thai school bus crash victims2 hours ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar2 hours ago
-
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'deteriorating'2 hours ago
-
More than 700,000 displaced in Haiti, half of them children: UN3 hours ago