Africa Union Suspends Burkina After Coup As Envoys Head For Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 04:16 PM

The African Union on Monday suspended Burkina Faso a week after the volatile country suffered its latest coup, as envoys from West Africa and the UN headed for talks with the new junta

The AU's 15-member Peace and Security Council said on Twitter it had voted "to suspend the participation of #BurkinaFaso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country".

The move came three days after the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Burkina from its ranks and warned of possible sanctions pending the outcome of meetings with the junta.

An ECOWAS mission headed by Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway was expected in Ouagadougou, where it would be joined by the UN's special representative for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh Annadif.

"The joint delegation will have meetings with the military leaders as well as with the various Burkinabe actors," UNOWAS said in a statement.

On Saturday, ECOWAS sent military chiefs to confer with junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

The junta "reaffirmed its commitment to sub-regional and international organisations", it said in a statement.

ECOWAS leaders will hold a summit in Accra on Thursday to assess the two missions to see whether they should impose sanctions.

They have previously suspended and enforced sanctions against two other members -- Mali and Guinea -- where coups have unfurled in the past 18 months.

