Africa Will Become One Of Leaders Among Those Shaping World Order - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023)  Africa will become one of the leaders among those that shape the world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"African states are constantly increasing their role in world affairs. More and more confidently declare their position in politics and economics.

We are convinced that Africa will become one of the leaders of the emerging multipolar world order," Putin said at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.

The president noted that there are objective prerequisites for this.

"Although African countries still account for only 3% of global GDP, we can see that the economy of many of them is growing at an accelerated pace," Putin added.

