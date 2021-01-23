Africa with a twist: Paris chef Sacko cuisine wins Michelin star

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It took Mory Sacko just weeks to break into the illustrious circle of Michelin laureates with his audacious menu of African cuisine, refined with a smattering of French and Japanese twist

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :It took Mory Sacko just weeks to break into the illustrious circle of Michelin laureates with his audacious menu of African cuisine, refined with a smattering of French and Japanese twists.

The tall 28-year old was already a star on French culinary tv show Top Chef when the Guide Michelin awarded his restaurant "Mosuke" a star this week, the first in France for a cuisine centered on west and central African culinary traditions.

While many other chefs' businesses languished during the many months of Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, Sacko says his year turned out to be "a bit crazy, but very beautiful".

During the short period of freedom between last year's first and second French Covid-19 lockdowns, Sacko left his post as sous-chef for Thierry Marx at the Mandarin Oriental, which holds two Michelin stars, to venture out on his own.

His restaurant, situated in the Montparnasse neighbourhood in the south of the capital, quickly became the talk of the town after it opened in September, and just two months of operations were enough for Michelin's inspectors to give him the nod.