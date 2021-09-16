UrduPoint.com

African-American Adults Accept COVID-19 Vaccines At Rate Nearly Equal To Whites - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Black communities in the US, who early in the pandemic expressed significantly lower willingness to get vaccinated than White citizens, are now as likely as them to have received a COVID-19 jab, a Pew Research Center poll said on Wednesday.

"Comparable majorities of Black (70%) and White (72%) adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," a press release explaining the poll said.

Among Hispanic adults, 76% say they have received a vaccine, as do an overwhelming majority of English-speaking Asian adults (94%), the release said.

Nearly three-fourths of those surveyed said they personally know someone who has been hospitalized or died from COVID-19, the release added.

But as has been the case throughout the outbreak, larger shares of Black (82%) and Hispanic (78%) adults than White (70%) and English-speaking Asian adults (64%) say they personally know someone who has been hospitalized or died as a result of the coronavirus, according to the release.

In another finding, the poll revealed that a 62% majority of Americans say the public health benefits from pandemic mitigation restrictions have been worth the costs.

Pew said it conducted the survey of 10,348 US adults from August 23 to 29, before President Joe Biden's announced vaccine mandates for employers.

