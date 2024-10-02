African And Other World Leaders Extend Congratulations On PRC's 75th Founding Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Leaders of African and other countries have recently sent messages or letters of congratulation to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said his country will make every effort and remain steadfast in deepening cooperation with China, promoting greater development in bilateral ties.
Kenyan President William Ruto said that China is an important development partner for African countries, and Kenya is willing to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China to benefit the two peoples and achieve shared prosperity.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said that the Chinese people have made great achievements with unity and hard work, and the Zambian side is willing to continue to deepen cooperation with China in various fields and build a more harmonious and prosperous community of shared future.
China has created a great miracle in the history of human development, and the Chinese people are comprehensively advancing the cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation with Chinese modernization, setting an example for other developing countries, said Faustin-Archange Touadera, president of the Central African Republic.
Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai said he highly recognized what Xi has said: "On the path to modernization, no one, and no country, should be left behind," noting his country is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China.
