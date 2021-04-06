UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Bank Funds Egypt Train Safety After Deadly Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

African bank funds Egypt train safety after deadly crash

The African Development Bank announced a loan of 145 million euros ($170 million) Tuesday to improve safety on Egypt's rail network, after a March train disaster that killed 18 people

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):The African Development Bank announced a loan of 145 million euros ($170 million) Tuesday to improve safety on Egypt's rail network, after a March train disaster that killed 18 people.

The bank said the money would be used "to enhance operational safety and to increase network capacity on national rail lines".

"The planned upgrades are expected to benefit low-income Egyptians, about 40 percent of the population, who rely on trains as an affordable mode of transport," it said in a statement.

The loan comes a little over a week after Egypt arrested eight people over the deadly collision in the southern government of Sohag last month.

A speeding passenger train hit another that had suddenly stopped, sending a carriage hurtling into the air and injuring scores of people besides the dead.

Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir, a former army general appointed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to lead the ministry, pointed to human error as playing a role in the country's rail accidents.

"We have a problem with the human element," he told a prominent talk show last month, pledging to automate Egypt's rail network by 2024.

Such incidents are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.

Sisi has vowed tough punishment for those responsible for the Sohag crash, the latest in a series of deadly rail accidents.

The deadliest was in 2002, when 373 people died in a fire that ripped through a crowded train south of Cairo.

Related Topics

Dead Loan Fire Army Poor Egypt Died Bank Sohag Cairo Lead Money March Government Million

Recent Stories

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

11 minutes ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

11 minutes ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

27 minutes ago

Nigeria police chief calls to 'crush' separatists ..

15 minutes ago

YouTube says rule-breaking videos get scant views

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.