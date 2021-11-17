UrduPoint.com

African Business Shows Interest In Russian Products During Trade Fair - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

African Business Shows Interest in Russian Products During Trade Fair - Russian Official

African business expresses interest in Russian-made products on display at the Intra-African Trade Fair, Anna Belyaeva, Executive Director of the Association for Economic Cooperation with Africa, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) African business expresses interest in Russian-made products on display at the Intra-African Trade Fair, Anna Belyaeva, Executive Director of the Association for Economic Cooperation with Africa, told Sputnik.

The 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair is running in Durban, South Africa, from November 15-21. The event is being attended by thousands of business people. It has seen governments coming together with various exhibitors to showcase their goods and services.

"We see that the interest in Russian businesses is very high. A lot of business people are coming into the stand and are very impressed with what we brought here to Durban, so indeed we are very happy," Belyaeva said.

She noted that products of seven Russian companies specializing in various areas are presented at the trade fair.

"We have seven Moscow companies with us as a delegation from different sectors of the economy; energy, cybersecurity, machinery production, and food production," the official said.

Belyaeva stressed that all these companies seek to hold talks and sign agreements with their African counterparts.

"So different Moscow companies are here to present themselves, and to arrange business contacts with companies from all over Africa. We have pre-arranged meetings with companies from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, the Ivory Coast and many other countries that are present here," she said.

The first event of its nature, the annual Intra-African Trade Fair, was confirmed by the pan-African Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union with the intent of streamlining the provisions prescribed in the 2018 African Continental Free Trade Agreement as a platform for African businesses, governments and stakeholders to strike agreements.

Related Topics

Africa Business Moscow Russia Durban Ivory Coast South Africa Zimbabwe Angola November 2018 Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Covid positive test linked to fatigue, mental illn ..

Covid positive test linked to fatigue, mental illness, sleep issues: Study

2 minutes ago
 Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in ..

Teachers, religious leaders urged to play role in promoting religious harmony

5 minutes ago
 SNGPL establishes control room to ensure uninterru ..

SNGPL establishes control room to ensure uninterrupted gas supply

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to NAB for more a ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to NAB for more arguments in Maryam's appeals

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Mirziyoyev May Discuss Situation in Afghani ..

Putin, Mirziyoyev May Discuss Situation in Afghanistan at Meeting on November 19 ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Interior Minister condoles death of Sheikh R ..

Saudi Interior Minister condoles death of Sheikh Rashid's brother

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.