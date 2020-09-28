African cattle bred for toughness tested by climate change

Millennia of strategic breeding, including a hook-up with an Asian cousin centuries ago, have made African cattle resilient to drought, heat waves and disease, according to a genetic analysis released Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :

Their ability to withstand extreme weather and sickness will be put to the test in coming decades as climate change exacerbates the continent's extreme weather, researchers reported in the journal Nature Genetics.

Genome sequencing of specimens from 16 breeds of African cattle revealed an "evolutionary jolt" some 900 years ago when indigenous breeds were crossed with a South Asian species, known as Zebu, said Olivier Hanotte, principal scientist at the Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and senior author of the study.

The local cattle, called Taurine, had already adapted to endure humid climes plagued by vector-borne diseases such as trypanosomiasis, or sleeping sickness.

The humped Zebu added traits that allow cattle to survive in hot, dry climates typical in the Horn of Africa, where the new species probably first crossed onto the continent.

The study identifies a number of genetic markers for these combined traits, and points to strategies for making the animals even more resilient -- and productive.

"We believe these insights can be used to breed a new generation of African cattle that have some of the qualities of European and American livestock which produce more milk and meat per animal" but retain their toughness, he said in a statement.

Globally, cattle have become climate change pariahs because they produce large quantities of the greenhouse gas methane as they digest their food.