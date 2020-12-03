MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Public health officials in Africa are expecting to see an increase in the rate of COVID-19 transmission on the continent by the end of the year, with this growth driven in a handful of countries, Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the deputy director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Thursday.

"A few countries are driving the numbers, this can provide a picture that a continent is suddenly not doing as well. But most countries on the continent are still keeping their numbers quite low," Dr. Ouma said at a World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa virtual press briefing.

Despite the predicted increase in new cases, Dr. Ouma praised many African countries for publishing consistent health advice and said that the rise in transmission would likely not be at the rate seen in other parts of the world.

"It's very important that the public health measures are kept upfront so that we keep these numbers low, particularly as we enter into this very active season of the end of year holidays. We do expect that the numbers will go up, but we still do not expect that it will be at the rate that we have seen in Europe and North America," the public health official said.

As of Thursday, the WHO African Region has registered more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 33,621 deaths. Over half of these positive tests, 790,004 in total, have been confirmed in South Africa.

A combined 684,718 positive tests have also been registered in North Africa and countries of the Horn of Africa by the WHO's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.